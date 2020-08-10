Apple MacBook Pro may have adjustable virtual trackpad soon

The future MacBook Pro will illuminate the areas where the users are expected to input taps, gestures or touches.

By Mansoor Updated: 10th August 2020 6:23 pm IST
MacBook

San Francisco: Apple has patented a new design for an adjustable virtual trackpad for the upcoming MacBook Pro, the media reported.

The patent, recently published by the US Patent and Trademark Office, shows an Apple Mac notebook device with a different kind of trackpad, reports AppleInsider.

While the current MacBook trackpad features a glass surface and is always located in a fixed location on the device, the trackpad in the patent can be positioned in different areas depending on the use.

“Some traditional input devices include large buttons, keys, or other mechanically-actuated structures. However, these types of input devices may lack flexibility or adaptability and may permanently indicate the presence of the input device within the computing system”

the patent read.

The future MacBook Pro will illuminate the areas where the users are expected to input taps, gestures or touches.

Meanwhile, Apple suppliers are reportedly getting ready to manufacture the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with mini-LED displays starting from 2021.

Apple will also release a 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with the mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021 with a 5nm-based A14X chip.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close