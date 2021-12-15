Apple may launch first foldable iPhone in 2024

San Francisco: Display analyst Ross Young has claimed that Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in 2024, compared to 2023 previously.

According to MacRumors, there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices.

Business Korea recently reported that Apple and LG are developing a foldable OLED panel that uses etching to decrease thickness and is likely 7.5 inches in size.

The site believes Apple’s first foldable smartphone will have a clamshell design.

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has been researching foldable devices since 2016, but rumours surrounding a foldable iPhone have noticeably increased in recent months.

The upcoming foldable iPhone with Galaxy Z Flip-like design will also be more affordable than the competing rivals in the same market.

Apple is also in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and iPhone maker has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.