Apple may launch new iPhone 12 lineup in 2 stages

The 6.1-inch models will be available first as suppliers have begun to ship SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for them.

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 4th August 2020 8:21 pm IST
San Francisco, Aug 4 (IANS) Apple has confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed due to
Apple iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 sizes based on multiple leaks Photo: EverythingApplePro

San Francisco: Apple has confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed due to “temporarily constrained” supply chain and now a new report claims that the launch will be split into two stages.

The Cupertino based tech giant is planning to launch four different models of the iPhone 12 later this year, sporting 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch OLED screens. However, Apple may launch two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 followed by the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models at a later date, reports DigiTimes.

The 6.1-inch models will be available first as suppliers have begun to ship SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for them. Whereas, the SLP for the other two models will start shipping by suppliers starting late August.

The 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

This would not be the first time Apple had spaced out an iPhone launch. In 2018, the iPhone 8 was launched in September and the iPhone X in November.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close