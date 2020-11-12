Apple may not launch new iPhone SE in first half of 2021

San Francisco, Nov 12 : Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that iPhone SE 2021 will not be launched in the first half of next year as it was expected by the industry.

Kuo doesn’t say one way or the other whether an iPhone SE will appear in the second half of 2021, but considering Apple traditionally launches new flagship phones in September, it’s unlikely, reports Techradar.

iPhone SE (2020) was released in April this year with internal hardware of the iPhone 11 in the body of an iPhone 8, with a few differences. It is the cheapest iPhone model available and became quite popular among the masses upon launch

The primary reason for the delayed iPhone SE 2021 launch is still unknown. Although, the report states that the market is overestimating the ultra wide angle lens orders that Taiwan’s Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) might have received.

GSEO provides camera hardware to Apple.

It is being estimated that while GSEO fulfilled 50 per cent orders of the ultra-wide lens for iPhone 12, that number may come down to 30 per cent for iPhone 13.

Source: IANS

