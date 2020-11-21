Apple, MS working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones, iPads

San Francisco, Nov 21 : Apple and Microsoft are working together to make the new Xbox Series X as well as Series S controllers work on iPhones and iPads.

Currently, the new controllers are not officially supported in iOS or iPadOS, but Apple says “Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.”

The update will allow Xbox owners to play supported games from Apple Arcade and the App Store with the new controller on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

It’s not clear how long it will take Apple to certify the new Series X controllers.

This is not the first time the two companies have had to work on improving Xbox controller support. Apple worked with Microsoft to add support for the Xbox Elite 2 controller and the Xbox Adaptive Controller to iOS 14 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, there is no mention of the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller or the Amazon Luna Controller on the Apple Support page, but MacRumors has spotted code mentioning the controllers in the iOS and iPadOS 14.3 betas.

