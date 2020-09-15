Apple One subscription offers all services under single plan

Published: 16th September 2020

Cupertino (California), Sep 16 : Apple on Tuesday announced Apple One, the easiest way to get all of company’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud.

With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favourite Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

”With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services said in a statement.

Starting this fall, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month.

Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With this customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

