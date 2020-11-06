Apple patches 3 Zero-Day bugs in new iOS release

San Francisco, Nov 6 : Apple has patched three critical Zero-Day vulnerabilities first discovered by Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG).

The new iOS 14.2 update has fixed these vulnerabilities that may have allowed hackers to compromise iPhone devices remotely.

Shane Huntley, Director of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, said the three iOS Zero-Days are related to the recent spat of three Chrome zero-days and a Windows zero-day that Google had previously disclosed over the past two weeks.

“While it’s unknown if the zero-days have been used against selected targets or en-masse, iOS users are advised to update to iOS 14.2, just to be on the safe side,” ZDNet reported on Friday.

The three iOS zero-days are a remote code execution issue, a privilege escalation vulnerability in the iOS kernel and a memory leak in the iOS kernel that allows attackers to retrieve content from an iOS device’s kernel memory.

Google Project Zero team lead Ben Hawkes’ team discovered and reported the attacks to Apple.

Apple officially released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 on Thursday, bringing a variety of new features along with dozens of new emoji.

