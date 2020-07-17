Apple previews upcoming emojis on World Emoji Day

New Delhi: Apple on Friday said it is previewing a selection of new emoji that will be available this fall with a free software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Celebrating the World Emoji Day, the iPhone maker revealed the newest emoji designs including bubble tea, pinched fingers, boomerang, transgender symbol, dodo, beaver, nesting dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, and tamale

Apple typically adds new emoji just after the release of the new operating systems in the fall.

It means one would probably look for them in iOS and iPadOS 14.1 or 14.2, and in macOS Big Sur version 11.1 or 11.2.

With new Memoji, users will have new ways to express themselves, like new hairstyles. There are 11 new hairstyles, including man bun, top knot, simple side part, waves, and enhancements to fades.

One can customise Memoji with new face coverings, including the colour, to match look.

The users can show off style, hobby or profession with 19 new headwear styles, including a durag, tichel, cyclist helmet, nurse cap, or swim cap.

Three new Memoji stickers let users send fist bump, blush, or even a hug to friends.

In iOS 14, there are more ways to create your look with Memoji, where you can customisation options let you express yourself with over a trillion possible combinations.

Source: IANS