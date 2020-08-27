Apple registers 8 Watches, 7 iPads in Eurasian Database

San Francisco: Apple is working on an upcoming Apple Watch along with a new iPad and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone maker has registered several such products in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

According to the documents published by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Apple has registered 8 Apple Watches and 7 iPad models, which means that Apple will soon release the new Apple Watch and iPad, reports MacRumors.

The Apple Watch filings follow previous model identifiers, with the A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356 likely being cellular models, and the A2291, A2292, A2351, and A2352 being GPS-only models.

These likely encompass the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6.

According to the report, unpublished iPad models use previously unknown model identifiers a2270, a2316, a2072, a2324, a2325, a2428, and a2429.

Since the iPad model identifier is split into two separate files with different numbers of identifiers in each file, two different iPad models are expected to be released.

The two iPads are expected to be updated iPad Pro models and redesigned iPad Air models, both of which have been rumored to arrive next month.

Similar EEC filings have appeared many times before the launch of Apple’s new products, including iPad, iPad pro, iPhone, MAC, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple is reportedly planning to use a micro-LED display instead of an OLED panel in its future Apple Watch.

Source: IANS