Apple releases Swift Playgrounds 4 on App Store

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has officially released Swift Playgrounds 4, announced at the WWDC earlier this year.

The new app allows users to develop apps for iOS and iPadOS directly on an iPad. Users can preview apps in real time while they work on them and send them directly to the App Store when they are done, The Verge reported.

The programme is now live on the App Store for iPad.

“Swift Playgrounds is the best and easiest way to learn how to code,” the company said on Apple’s developer website.

“And with Swift Playgrounds 4, you have the tools to build iPhone and iPad apps right on iPad and submit them directly to App Store Connect, providing a new way for you to easily create apps and share them with the world,” it added.

The company mentioned that the code is immediately reflected in the live preview as users build apps, and users can run their apps full screen to test them out.

“A new open project format based on Swift packages can be opened and edited in Swift Playgrounds for iPad, as well as within Xcode on Mac, offering you even more versatility to develop apps across iPad and Mac,” the company said.