Apple releases watchOS 6.2.8, iOS 13.6 with digital car keys

San Francisco: Apple has released watchOS 6.2.8 for Apple Watch

along with 13.6 updates for compatible iOS and iPadOS users with support for the Car Key feature.

With 13.6, on iPhone and watchOS 6.2.8 on Apple watch, can now act as keys for compatible cars. As Apple demonstrated during the WWDC 2020 keynote, one can simply hold an iPhone close to the car’s door handle to unlock it using NFC technology.

Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW recently announced that its BMW Connected app for iPhone and Apple Watch has been updated with support for digital key.

The Car Key functionality is available for a “broad range of models,” including 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, X5, X6, X7, X5M, X6M and Z4 if manufactured after July 1, 2020.

iOS 13.6 update also introduces a toggle for customizing updates, providing users with granular control over the downloading and installing of new iOS and iPadOS versions.

To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released an iOS 12.4.8 update for older devices unable to run iOS 13.

Meanwhile, the watchOS 6.2.8 software update enables people in a handful of additional countries including Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa to take advantage of the ECG in Apple’s wearable.

watchOS 6.2.8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery.

Apple also released iOS 12.4.8 for older iPhones that don’t support iOS 13.