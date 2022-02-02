Apple releases watchOS 8.4.1 with bug fixes

San Francisco: Apple has released watchOS 8.4.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September.

The new update is available as an over-the-air update. Users can also install the update manually in the Watch app on an iPhone, reports AppleInsider.

The watchOS 8.4.1 update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later and comes with unspecified fixes.

The watchOS 8.4.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to “General” -> “Software Update.” The Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 per cent battery charge.

Recently, Apple released watchOS 8.4, the third major update to the watchOS 8 operating system.

According to Apple’s release notes, watchOS 8.4 fixes a bug that could cause some Apple Watch chargers not to work as expected with the Apple Watch.

A number of Apple Watch Series 7 owners have reported issues with charging after updating to the watchOS 8.3 software.