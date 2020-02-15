menu
Apple Reopens Beijing Stores for Limited Hours

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: February 15, 2020, 7:22 pm IST
Apple Reopens Beijing Stores for Limited Hours

Apple reopened its five stores in Beijing today as scheduled. Hours are limited and visitors are required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks as concerns over coronavirus remain high.

CNBC Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon posted a video from an Apple Store in the capital earlier today.

Business attempts to normalize in #China despite #coronavirus.

@Apple reopens its 5 Beijing stores today. Limited hours (11a-6p v. usual 10a-10p). One entrance only with temperature checks. $AAPL restricts # customers in stores. Busy but not thecrowds would see on #ValentinesDay.

