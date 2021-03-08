Apple rumored to have an event on March 23 for AirTags and more

By Ali Khan|   Updated: 8th March 2021 10:28 pm IST
AirTags concept from ConceptCreator and JonProsser

A leak claims that Apple’s “AirTags” event will be held on March 23, one week later than previous reports speculated.

Following reports that Apple’s rumored March 16 event would not happen, a new tweet from a previously reliable source claims that it will be on March 23 instead.

This report contains no information about what Apple will launch. But However, based on previous leaks and supply chain claims, it’s likely that the event will see the launch of “AirTags”, new AirPods, iPad Pro and Apple TV.

