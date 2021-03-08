Apple rumored to have an event on March 23 for AirTags and more

A leak claims that Apple’s “AirTags” event will be held on March 23, one week later than previous reports speculated.

Following reports that Apple’s rumored March 16 event would not happen, a new tweet from a previously reliable source claims that it will be on March 23 instead.

Updated info from a reliable source 👇



Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV



Take that however you’d like… — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

This report contains no information about what Apple will launch. But However, based on previous leaks and supply chain claims, it’s likely that the event will see the launch of “AirTags”, new AirPods, iPad Pro and Apple TV.