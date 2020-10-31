Apple scales LiDAR chip orders amid surge in iPhone 12 Pro orders

San Francisco, Oct 31 : Apple is planning to increase orders of chips for the LiDAR scanners owing to high demand for its iPhone 12 Pro.

Vertical-cavity surface-emitting (VCSEL) chips enable power scaling for LiDAR and other sensing applications.

DigiTimes reported on Saturday, citing sources, that “Apple is placing more orders for VCSEL chips as the lead time for pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro has been extended to 2-3 weeks compared to 2-3 days for the iPhone 12 “.

The iPhone maker had reportedly prepared more stocks for the more affordable iPhone 12 on the assumption that demand would be higher for the entry-level 6.1-inch model.

In addition, Taiwan-based GaAs foundry which is engaged in production of VCSEL chips for the iPhone 12 Pro, said its business prospects for the fourth-quarter 2020 will be brighter due to the surge.

First appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year, the LiDAR technology helps improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognise the room around them.

A state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner means users can experience AR like never before, and also offers benefits to the camera with faster autofocus in low light and the introduction of Night mode portraits.

