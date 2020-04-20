Apple shares face shield design, assembly instructions

San Francisco: Cupertino-based Apple has published a new document that gives exact detail on how to build one of its custom face shields.

Apple’s support document features a series of images and animations that show how to assemble the three-piece Shield can be assembled for a regular fit or with extra space between the mask and the face.

The support document also highlights how the silicone strap is threaded to protect the shield and forehead band together and around the person’s head.

The company warns that the instructions are not meant to be taken and face shields built by anyone at home, but by someone with professional level expertise in manufacturing and design.

“These manufacturing instructions should only be used by an expert. Manufacturing the face shields requires professional level expertise in manufacturing and design, and should only be done by professional engineers or machinists in a factory environment,” the company said in a statement.

iPhone maker had also shared the 2D cut files, manufacturing drawings and instructions to those who want to build the design.

Additionally, Apple has donated 160,000 face shields to Logistics Victory Los Angeles, who will be giving them to health care workers in need of supplies.

Initially, the company began distributing its face shields to hospitals in the Santa Clara Valley in early April, with plans to ship at least a million of the masks by the end of the month’s second week.

Source: IANS

