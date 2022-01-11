Apple shuts all Dubai stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise

Abu Dhabi: Apple Inc said on Monday it has closed its two Dubai stores to indoor shopping until Thursday, January 13, as cases of the COVID-19 surged across the country.

The iPhone maker currently operates three outlets in the UAE in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Yas Mall. The outlet in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, remains operational.

“Our stores in Dubai are temporarily closed until January 13,” a spokesperson for Apple told The National.

Apple has taken this step out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s health and wellbeing, and they look forward to having their teams and customers back as soon as possible.

COVID cases in the Emirates reached a ten-month high on Monday. The UAE on Monday reported 2,562 new cases with 860 recoveries and no COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Globally, Apple has temporarily closed many stores in recent weeks as it copes with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Apple shut down eight stores across the United States and Canada as COVID-19 cases surged among the public in December 2021.

On December 28, around twelve New York City, Apple retail stores were closed due to a wave of COVID-19 cases among its iPhone maker’s employees.