Apple Silicon M2-powered MacBook Pro to launch next year: Report

San Francisco: After launching the Silicon M1-powered Macs, Apple is planning to launch new Mac devices next year that will house an upgraded M2 Apple Silicon.

Apple will launch the M2 chipset, manufactured using the 5nm process, and a new MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch powered by the same chipset in early 2021, reports GizmoChina.

The new laptops are expected to pick up from where the current generation M1 chips ended, and as such could bring even more improvements specifically in terms of performance and battery life.

“In the year 2022, the company is expected to launch a refreshed MacBook Air along with MacBook Pro and MacBook, equipped with a Mini-LED display,” the report added.

The Cupertino-based tech giant officially launched its new ARM-based M1 chipset and three new Mac devices — MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.

Apple claims the M1 chip uses up to 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to achieve 11 trillion operations.

The powerful 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation processors and up to 5x faster GPU performance.

Source: IANS