Apple strengthens partnership with (RED) to combat AIDS, COVID

San Francisco, Dec 1 : Apple on Tuesday said it is offering customers more ways to support non-profit organisation (RED)’s fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa while simultaneously protecting those communities from COVID-19.

The announcement comes on World AIDS Day which is observed to unite people across the world to fight the disease and to show support for people living with HIV.

Apple joined (RED)’s mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa in 2006.

Over the last 14 years, Apple’s partnership with (RED) has led to almost $250 million in donations for the global fund’s HIV/AIDS programmes that offer prevention, testing, and counselling services.

Since 2006, Apple-supported grants have provided over 10.8 million people with care and support services, helped with distribution of more than 167 million HIV tests, and provided 13.8 million people with ongoing access to life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) treatment.

This year, communities around the world are grappling with HIV/AIDS as they also work to respond and protect against COVID-19, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The pandemic has created challenges in accessing care, diagnostics, and supplies, often disrupting crucial HIV/AIDS programmes.

To alleviate these challenges, Apple’s contributions were redirected to the global fund’s COVID-19 Response at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.

Apple has a wide range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories available this holiday season.

The iPhone maker said it will direct 100 per cent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the global fund’s COVID-19 Response through June 30, 2021.

Through December 7, Apple is donating $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com/in, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to the global fund’s COVID-19 Response.

