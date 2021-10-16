Apple supplier Foxconn may launch first EV on Oct 18

Beijing: Apple supplier and the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics producer is reportedly planning to unveil its first electric vehicle ‘FOXTRON’ in a few days’ time – precisely on October 18.

According to couple of teasers released by Original Device Manufacturer (ODM), the front view of the new car has the name “FOXTRON” inscribed, suggesting that will be the name of the car brand. The car is a sedan incorporating sports car elements into the body shape in the style of a four-door coupe, reports GizmoChina.

The company is said to be planning to unveil not just one EV but three electric cars.

As per the report, the vehicle will also support remote updates and different levels of automatic driving assistance functions.

FOXTRON is expected to come with battery packs capacities of 93Wh, 100Wh, and 116kWh. The output power of the front motor of the model built will be 95kW, 150kW and 200kW, and the output power of the rear motor may be 150kW, 200kW, 240kW and 340kW.

Foxconn recently said it will build electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in the US and Thailand next year.

According to Nikkei Asia, Thailand plant will be part of Foxconn’s joint venture with Thai oil and gas conglomerate PTT to develop a platform for EV and component production.

Meanwhile, the US plant will serve clients such as American EV startup Fisker, for which the Taiwanese company will begin building EVs by the end of 2023.