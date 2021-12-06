Apple takes Russian market regulator to court

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has challenged an anti-trust action taken by the Russian market regulator, initiating legal action against the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

Apple seeks a judicial review of the regulator’s warning, according to a report in Russia Today.

The warning was issued with a deadline of September 30 for the iPhone maker to change its anti-steering policies.

“Apple is seeking a judicial review of a warning, which is forcing the iPhone maker to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store platform,” the report said on Sunday.

The Russian regulator had warned that the Cupertino-based multinational could face a fine that would be calculated based on its revenue in Russia.

In October, the country’s anti-trust watchdog launched proceedings against Apple “for non-compliance with the request”.

In April, the FAS fined Apple $12 million (906 million rubles) for violating competition principles, as the company had placed restrictions upon Kaspersky Safe Kids, a parental control app.

The US firm had filed a lawsuit to fight against the penalty.

Apple had said: “We worked with Kaspersky to get their app in compliance with rules that were put in place to protect children. They now have 13 apps on the App Store and we have processed hundreds of updates for them.”