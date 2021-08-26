Apple testing new iPhone 13 face ID that works with masks, misty glasses: Report

Hyderabad: According to a source, Apple is now testing a new Face ID hardware for the iPhone 13 series that will operate with face masks and even misty glasses.

The selfie camera is reported to be positioned differently in the Cupertino company’s next-generation face recognition technology, which was previously rumoured to sit under a smaller notch.

This hints that the selfie camera on the iPhone 13 models will be placed differently than on earlier iPhone models.

According to FrontPageTech.com, Apple has given its employees a special case to test the new Face ID array with their iPhone 12.

The cover is intended to fit snugly around the iPhone 12, and once connected, it will use the array for biometric authentication as the default source.

This might allow Apple to test the next-generation Face ID hardware on a big scale without having to release the iPhone 13, which has yet to be announced.

Apple has reportedly asked its employees to wear masks and glasses to test the new hardware.

The tests are supposed to be done using either masks or both masks and glasses on the face in some circumstances. And also to use in indoor and outdoor environments.

The test purpose is clear to know how the new Face ID will work on people wearing face masks.

Apple previously addressed the concerns users by enabling Apple Watch to work for people wearing face masks. However, for that feature to work Apple Watch was mandatory and comes with privacy risks.

The Face ID array for the upcoming iPhone 13 is reported to have a different arrangements of sensors than what we have on the current iPhones.

It is reported that the selfie camera placement have moved from right side to the left. Earpiece has also been shifted to the top then sitting in the middle of the module. These changes may be are aimed to help narrow down the notch design in the upcoming iPhone models.