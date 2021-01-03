Apple to let free MacOS Amphetamine app stay in App Store

New Delhi, Jan 3 : Apple has allowed Amphetamine, an app that prevents Macs from going into sleep mode, to stay on App Store after telling its developer that the app violated its policies.

According to Amphetamine’s developer William C Gustafson, Apple told him to change the app’s name and logo.

In comments posted on Reddit and Github, Gustafson said that Apple had informed him he had two weeks to “remove all references to the word ‘amphetamine’ and remove the pill from the icon.”

The logo features a cartoon image of a pill.

Apple told him that if he fails to do so, it would remove the app from the App Store on January 12.

Now, the tech giant has reversed its decision and the app will stay in its current form, reports The Verge.

“Just got off a call with @Apple. Appeal accepted and Amphetamine will remain on the @AppStore,” Gustafson said in a tweet on Saturday.

“Thank you all for your comments, opinions, and action. We may not all agree, but I am happy we all still have the freedom to express ourselves today,” Gustafson added.

The free macOS app, available in Apple App Store since 2014, has been downloaded more than 432,000 times, with a 4.8 rating.

Apple even featured Amphetamine in an Mac App Store story.

