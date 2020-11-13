Apple TV app arrives on Sony PS4 and PS5

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 13th November 2020 12:54 pm IST
San Francisco: The Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and the newly-launched Playstation 5.

The app gives users the ability to watch Apple TV+, third-party channels like Showtime and Starz, and content purchased from iTune.

PlayStation users can enjoy Apple originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple.

Sony announced in October that Apple TV would be available for PS5 on Day 1, alongside a host of other streaming services including Disney+, Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube.

Apple TV is also available on devices from Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, LG as well as Microsoft’s newest consoles, Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One.

The new app is also a chance for Apple to put its Apple TV+ streaming platform in the home of millions of potential new users.

The PS5 is currently available in Australia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, North America and South Korea, but gamers elsewhere will have to wait until November 19.

In the US the Sony PS5 has been priced at $499.99 for the Standard Edition and the Digital Edition has been launched at $399.99.

