Apple TV+ app now available on 2016, 2017 LG smart TVs: Report

San Francisco: Apple has been rolling out the Apple TV app to many different platforms, including smart TVs as well as third-party streaming devices, and now the tech giant has started rolling out a scaled down “Apple TV+” app for select 2016 and 2017 LG smart TVs.

At present, the app has appeared on LG’s content store in several regions, including Germany, Poland, and the Nordic countries, and its existence is confirmed in an LG support document, reports MacRumors.

The update comes with different logo and name but the actual app experience appears identical to the TV app — except that one can only watch TV+ content.

In addition, ‘The Watch Now’ and other ‘iTunes Store’ tabs are simply absent.

Earlier, LG announced that the Apple TV app and accompanying Apple TV+ streaming service are available on select 2019 LG TVs in the US along with more than 80 other countries.

With the Apple TV app, LG TV owners can also subscribe to Apple TV channels direct subscriptions to premium video services available both online and offline, ad-free and on demand and access their iTunes video library as well as buy or rent more than 1,00,000 movies and TV shows. A quick click of the LG Magic Remote is all it takes to get started, the company said in a statement on Monday.

LG’s 2019 TVs already support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on all of LG’s 2019 OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs (series SM9X and SM8X).