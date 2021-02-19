Apple TV+ is now available on new Chromecast with Google TV

San Francisco, Feb 19 : Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is now globally available on the new Chromecast with Google TV, with more Google TV devices to come.

To access the Apple TV app, navigate to the Apps tab or the apps row in the For you tab.

Google TV gives users with subscriptions to Apple TV+ the ability to tune into award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers.

The Apple TV app also gives users access to your library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels, the company said in a blogpost.

And with Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels, it added.

The Chromecast with Google TV is packed with the latest technology — it streams crystal-clear video in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second and now has a voice remote.

The remote has a dedicated Google Assistant button that helps you find something to watch, answer everyday questions like “how’s the weather?” or dim your compatible smart home lights with just your voice.

It also eliminates the need for multiple remotes thanks to programmable TV controls for power, volume and input, the company said.

In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL.

