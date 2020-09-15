Apple unveils Watch Series 6, cheaper Watch SE, iPad Air

Cupertino (California), Sep 15 : Keeping iPhone 12 series for a later launch, Apple on Tuesday introduced new Watch Series 6 with Blood Oxygen sensor in Covid times, a cheaper Watch SE and an iPad Air with industry-first A14 bionic chip.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900.

The cheaper version called Watch SE begins from $279 globally.

Apple also showcased iPad Air with industry-first A14 bionic chip that starts from $599 globally.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users even more insight into their overall wellness.

Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.

“With powerful new features, including a Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Apple Watch becomes even more indispensable by providing further insight into overall well-being,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

Apple Watch Series 6 houses a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colourful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands.

watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways, Apple announced.

The Blood Oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of Apple Watch, to measure light reflected back from blood.

Apple Watch then uses an advanced custom algorithm built into the Blood Oxygen app, which is designed to measure blood oxygen between 70 percent and 100 percent.

Apple said it is joining forces with researchers to conduct three health studies that include using Apple Watch to explore how blood oxygen levels can be used in future health applications.

Apple Watch Series 6 uses a new dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic in iPhone 11, the upgraded S6 SiP runs up to 20 per cent faster, allowing apps to also launch 20 percent faster, while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life.

