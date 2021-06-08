Apple unveils watchOS 8, new health tools

San Francisco: To make it more user-friendly, Apple has unveiled watchOS 8, macOS Monterey and a new slate of health features for its users at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021.

The company said that it will let people share the data from their Health app with family members or others.

In the Health app, a new Sharing tab lets users privately share their data with a trusted partner or caregiver.

Meanwhile, the watchOS 8 will bring several new mindfulness features, including enhanced guided mediation, plus new data captured during sleep and additional workout modes.

The new workout types for both physical fitness and mindful movement — Tai Chi and Pilates — are supported by powerful, validated custom-built heart rate and motion algorithms to provide users with accurate metrics.

“Apple Watch is the most loved watch in the world, keeping users healthy, active, and connected,” Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology, said in a statement.

The redesigned Music app enables users to share songs, albums, and playlists through Messages and Mail, and enjoy music and radio all in one place.

The developer beta of watchOS 8 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com.

The company also previewed macOS Monterey, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system.

It comes with new ways for users to connect, get more done, and work more fluidly across their Apple devices.

SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime, lets users share experiences together and Shared with You makes it easy to discover and enjoy content shared through Messages right in Photos, Safari, Apple Podcasts, Apple News and the Apple TV app.

“We think our customers are going to love browsing the web with Safari’s new tab design, enjoying shared experiences with SharePlay in FaceTime, and using their Mac and other Apple devices together in new ways with Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.