Apple users may play Fortnite via Nvidia cloud gaming service

New Delhi, Nov 7 : Fortnite lovers who use Apple devices may soon play the popular game once again courtesy the Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the web browser Safari, the BBC reported.

Nvidia currently offers ‘GeForce Now’ for Mac, Windows, Android and Chromebook computers.

“It has not formally announced that it is bringing the service to iOS but is expected to do so before the winter holidays,” the report mentioned.

However, it is still possible that Fortnite gets excluded from the list of games offered to Apple iphones and iPads.

“Nvidia is not commenting on any new clients coming to the service, or on the availability of any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Fortnite is not confirmed for GeForce Now on platforms beyond PC, Mac and Android”.

If true, Apple device owners will be able to play Fortnite via Nvidia’s service without charge.

Epic Games, developer of popular game Fortnite which is locked in a battle with Apple, last month filed another case against the company, stressing that the iPhone maker has “has no rights to the fruits of Epic’s labour”.

In the latest salvo, Epic Games said Epic did not “steal” anything that belonged to Apple.

The latest Epic move against Apple after a US judge ruled in October that Apple can keep blocking the popular game Fortnite permanently but restrained the Cupertino-based iPhone maker from retaliating against the open and real-time 3D creation platform Unreal Engine owned by Epic Games which is also the developer of Fortnite.

Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers also refused to grant Epic Games a preliminary injunction against Apple.

In August, Epic Games introduced a new direct-payment system in its Fortnite game to bypass Apple’s 30 per cent App Store fee.

Apple then removed Fortnite from the App Store for violating its rules.

