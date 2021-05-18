Apple Watch introduces new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop

Cupertino: Apple on Monday launched a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch that comes for Rs 7,900 along with a dynamic Watch face and a Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop for Rs 3,900.

The company first introduced Apple Watch Pride Edition in 2016 to support the diverse LGBTQ+ community.

“On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honour this history during Pride season,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop artfully weaves together the original rainbow colours with those drawn from various Pride flags to represent the breadth of diversity among LGBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations.

The unique band features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads, designed for ultra-comfort without buckles or clasps.

To ensure the best fit, customers can choose from 12 available lengths of the Braided Solo Loop.

This year’s special Pride watch face beautifully mirrors the new colours of the band to represent the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement, the company said.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later, while the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later, said Apple.