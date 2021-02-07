Apple working on more durable lightning cables

Washington: American multinational technology company Apple is currently working on new lightning cables that will not wear out easily.

According to Mashable, Apple plans on increasing the thickness of the lighting cable to increase its lifespan. This solution from the company is not going to be sufficient enough to have any impact on the longevity of the product.

In a patent filing, Apple has stated that “The stiff material creates a localized increase in the bending resistance of the cable, thereby relieving strain on the wire connections. In addition to making the cable locally stiffer, the strain relief sleeve also makes the cable thicker at the ends. In some instances, the added thickness may not be desired.”

This new solution by Apple is built on the idea of ‘strain relief’ as well as the extra thickening of cables.

The company did introduce thicker cabes earlier that were resilient to wear and tear over time. The problem with them was these didn’t fit into iPhone stands and cases.

According to Mashable, with the latest idea, Apple aims to use a cable sleeve with stiffness variations at different distances. It may also introduce a higher bending tolerance towards the cable’s ends, where the Lighting port is. Its possible Apple pursues these re-engineered accessories in an attempt to reduce electronic waste caused by frayed Lightning cables.

Source: ANI