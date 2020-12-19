Apple’s A14 outperforms Qualcomm’s new chip coming in future Android phones

The telecommunication giant Qualcomm shared the benchmark results for the upcoming Snapdragon 888 Soc in flagship Android smartphones launching in 2021, and it isn’t able to keep pace with iPhone 12 A14 chip or the a13 in iPhone 11.

A comparison of benchmarks of Qualcomm with that of Apple devices by Anandtech revealed that the iPhone stood out in Geekbench 5 and GFXBench tests.

The Snapdragon 888 chip earned a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,794, while the iPhone 12 Pro with A14 chip earned a single-core score of 1,603 and a multi-core score of 4,187.

Photo: AnandTech

With measuring GPU performance, Samsung scored an 86 (in frames per second), as compared to Apple iPhone 12 Pro’s 102.24. However, sustained performance is unknown as of yet and will depend on Chip’s power consumption. Still, AnandTech believes the Snapdragon 888 could ultimately win out over the ‌iPhone‌ if power consumption is competitive.

Photo: AnandTech

“The AnandTech in its comparison wrote, While the Snapdragon 888 doesn’t look like it’ll match the peak performance scores of the A13 or A14 SoCs used in Apple’s iPhones, sustained performance will depend on and quite a bit on the power consumption of the Chip. If this lands in at between 4 and 4.5W, then the majority of flagship Android phones in 2021 will likely be able to sustain this peak performance figure and allow Qualcomm to regain the mobile performance crown from Apple. Otherwise, if the Chip has to throttle significantly, then 888 will probably fall short of retaking the crown. But even if that’s the case, for Android users it shouldn’t matter too much: the generational leap over 2020 phones would still be immense, and by far one of the largest GPU performance leaps Qualcomm has been able to achieve to date.”

The A13 or A14 chips from Apple are outperforming Snapdragons 888 chip, but with significant improvement over the past generation chips that are in current flagship Android phones. GPU performance is 35 per cent, and CPU performance is up to 25 per cent.

The benchmarks were provided by Qualcomm and not independently obtained; we have to trust that Qualcomm’s numbers are accurate. Still, the site expects the figures to be “accurate and reproduced in commercial devices.”AnandTech says.