Apple’s annual education offers for students now live in India

New Delhi: Amid the remote learning times, Apple’s annual education offer went live on its India Store Online on Friday, where those buying an eligible Mac or iPad for the college or university needs will get an AirPods for free.

The offer is available to current and newly accepted college/university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels and is available on the special education section of Apple Store Online, the company announced.

One can buy an eligible Mac or iPad for college/university and get AirPods (wired charging) for free. They can also upgrade to AirPods wireless charging for Rs 4,000 or to AirPods Pro for Rs 10,000.

Eligible products are MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro and Mac mini; iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Eligible customers can also get 20 per cent off AppleCare, education discount on Apple Pencil and Keyboard, Apple Music Student Plan for Rs 49/month which includes free Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade gaming free for 3 months (then Rs 99a month).

The eighth-generation iPad, starting at Rs 29,900, brings a huge leap in performance, delivering next-level machine learning capabilities.

The redesigned iPad Air, starting at Rs 54,900 is the most powerful, versatile and colourful iPad Air ever bringing pro features at a more affordable price, and available in five gorgeous finishes.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900.

The thin, light and portable MacBook Air starts at Rs 92,900 and the MacBook Pro begins from Rs 122,900.