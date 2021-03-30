Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program to launch in India

Cupertino: Apple has announced an expansion of its Independent Repair Provider Program to over 200 countries, nearly every country where Apple products are sold.

Launched originally in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year, the program enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products. There are now more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

Launching this week in India

Interested repair providers in these countries and regions can learn more and apply to become an Independent Repair Provider at support.apple.com/irp-program: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

This opens an avenue for small retail and service outlets based in India and other countries to take part and become a certified Repair Provider. All participating repair providers in the program have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.

How to Apply

Details on application process and requirements can be found on https://support.apple.com/irp-program/