Applications invited for apprenticeship at ECIL in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited for apprenticeship at the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) in Hyderabad.

As per the official notification, the public sector company proposes to engage 160 graduate engineers and 20 diploma holders for one year apprenticeship training.

Out of 160 apprentice position for graduate engineers, 100 are of ECE branch, 25 of CSE, 20 of Mechanical, 10 of EEE and 5 of Civil.

Apart from it, there are 10 apprentice positions each for ECE and CSE diploma holders.

Eligibility for apprenticeship at ECIL in Hyderabad

For graduate engineer apprenticeship, candidates must hold B.E or B. Tech. degree in ECE, CSE, Mechanical, EEE or Civil courses whereas, for technician (Diploma) apprentices, they must possess diploma either in ECE or CSE.

The consolidate stipend per month for graduate engineer apprentices and Technician (Diploma) apprentices are Rs. 9000 and Rs. 8000 respectively.

The maximum age limit for the apprenticeship is 25 years as on January 31, 2021. However, the upper age limit can be relaxed by five years for SC/ST & PWD candidates and three years for OBC candidates.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates must enrol in the NATS portal (click here) and apply for apprenticeship in ECIL Hyderabad through NATS online portal.

Selection of the candidates will be done based on the qualifying exam marks.

For more details, candidates can read official notification (click here).