Applications invited for Capgemini Exceller Off Campus Drive

New Delhi: Capgemini, a multinational company has invited applications from candidates for Exceller Off Campus Drive.

Candidates who have any one of the following qualifications are eligible for the Capgemini off campus drive

MCA, BE / BTech (all branches) ME / MTech/ MSc (Information Technology, Information Science, Computer Science)

Their percentage in diploma, graduation, and post-graduation must be at least 50 percent. They must not have any backlogs at the time of applying for the drive.

Apart from it, the candidates must be flexible to work in shifts and relocate to any Capgemini location. They must also be ready to sign Service Level Agreement.

Assessment for Capgemini off campus drive

As the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the virtual evaluation process, they must ensure the availability of the necessary infrastructure. The assessment process comprises of

MCQ-based English communication test Game-based aptitude test Behavioural Competency Profiling and Interview

The assessment for the Capgemini off campus drive will begin on March 8, 2022.

The selected candidates will be given training of 8-10 weeks. During the training which will be on diverse technologies, candidates will get the salary.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the company (click here) on or before March 7, 2022.

Capgemini

Capgemini is a Paris-based multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

In various countries, more than 2.9 lakh employees are working in Capgemini. Out of them, around 125,000 are in India.

In India, its offices are located in various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune.