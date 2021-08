Hyderabad: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has the following vacancies:

Diploma trainee: 23 posts in 26 Engineering departments and 3 posts in civil.

Qualification: The candidate must hold a diploma in engineering in a related subject.

The candidate’s age should not be more than 27 years.

Selection shall be done through a computer-based test.

The last date for submitting the application is September 18, 2021.

For more details visit the website (click here).