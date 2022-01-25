Applications invited for DRDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Hyderabad: Apprentice recruitment 2022 is currently going on for ITI candidates at the Defence Research Development Laboratory for:

Fitter Turner Machinist Pattern maker Welder Electrician Diesel Mechanic Electric mechanic Computer operator and programming assistant Draughtsman civil

Interested and eligible candidates will have to submit applications to The Director, DRDL, Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad 58 before 31 January 2022.

The closed envelope must be marked with “Application for ITI apprenticeship at DRDL for the period 1 APR 2022 to 31 MAR-2023”.

Applicants must also need to apply online at the apprenticeship website (click here). Those who wish to apply are advised to go through the official notification in detail for further information.