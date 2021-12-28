Applications invited for Infosys BPM fresher recruitment

Bengaluru: Infosys BPM limited, the business process management subsidiary of Infosys, has invited applications from freshers for process executive post.

The candidates who are interested in the post must hold bachelor’s degree in arts, science or technology.

Selected candidates will have following responsibilities

Processing of Orders in the system as received from the stakeholders Communicate with relevant stakeholders if any information is missing Ensure that orders are processed within agreed timelines.

The selected candidate have to work at Infosys office, Bengaluru.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Infosys BPM limited

It is a subsidiary of Infosys which was setup in April 2002. It is headquartered at Bangaluru.

Most of its business comes from overlapping clients of Infosys limited. It has over 40 thousand employees.

Applications invited for TCS BPS fresher hiring

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from Arts, Commerce & Science graduates from the 2022 year of passing for BPS hiring.

As per the notification issued by the company, full-time graduates from B.Com, BA, BAF, BBI, BBA, BBM, BMS, BSc – IT/CS/General, BCA, BCS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm – 2022 year of passing candidates can apply for the hiring.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘BPS’ category.

The last date for the registration of applications for TCS BPS fresher hiring is January 7. For more details, candidates can visit the company’s website.