Applications invited for T- Seva centres

By News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 12th March 2021 9:37 am IST
Hyderabad: T-Seva Centre has invited applications from Entrepreneurs for the opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State.            

T- Seva Centre is an online services assistance centre’s to facilitate e-Services / Online Services accessible to most of the people who still don’t have internet or online banking facilities all over Telangana.       T- Seva Centre offers 25% Subsidy/ Concession on the registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen under Swarna Telangana Self Employment Scheme.

Interested Entrepreneurs from across the State can apply on our website:  www.tsevacentre.com  on or before March 30. For more details contact on  8179955744  

