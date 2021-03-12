Applications invited for T- Seva centres

Hyderabad: T-Seva Centre has invited applications from Entrepreneurs for the opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State.

T- Seva Centre is an online services assistance centre’s to facilitate e-Services / Online Services accessible to most of the people who still don’t have internet or online banking facilities all over Telangana. T- Seva Centre offers 25% Subsidy/ Concession on the registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen under Swarna Telangana Self Employment Scheme.

Interested Entrepreneurs from across the State can apply on our website: www.tsevacentre.com on or before March 30. For more details contact on 8179955744

Source: NSS