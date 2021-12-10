Applications invited for TCS BPS fresher hiring

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from Arts, Commerce & Science graduates from the 2022 year of passing for BPS hiring.

As per the notification issued by the company, full-time graduates from B.Com, BA, BAF, BBI, BBA, BBM, BMS, BSc – IT/CS/General, BCA, BCS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm – 2022 year of passing candidates can apply for the hiring.

At the time of appearing for the test, the candidates should not have an active backlog. The gap in academics should not exceed two years.

Test for TCS BPS fresher hiring

The test which is scheduled to be held on January 26, 2022, will consist of three sections i.e., numerical ability, verbal ability, and reasoning ability.

The duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

It will be conducted by TCS iON (NQT).

Roles and responsibilities

The selected candidates will have to work with TCS’ global clients of different domains like Banking & Insurance, Travel, Tourism and Hospitality, Pre-Sales, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Media and Information Sciences, Telecom, etc.

They must be ok with rational night shifts depending on project requirements. However, home pick-up and drop will be provided to those who work at night.

The joining location will be discussed with the candidates during the interview. Although candidates’ location preferences will be taken into consideration, the final decision will be taken by TCS.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘BPS’ category.

It must be noted that TCS does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

The last date for the registration of applications for TCS BPS fresher hiring is January 7. For more details, candidates can visit the company’s website.

For any assistance, TCS Helpdesk Team can be contacted on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.