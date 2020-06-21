Applications invited for various posts at National Police Academy

Hyderabad: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy invited application from interested and eligible candidates to fill up various posts.
Teaching Assistants
As per the notification issued by the academy, applications are invited for engaging teaching assistants on honorarium basis.
Details of the qualifications are as follows.
|Subject
|Qualification
|Police in Modern
India
|Degree in any subject
|Ethics and
Human
Rights
|Master degree in
Philosophy Or Ethics
|Investigation
|LLB Graduates
|Police
Leadership
and Management
|Degree in
Management
|Traffic
Management and
Road Safety –
iGOT Modules
|Served in Traffic in Police Department for minimum 5 years
|Information and
Communication
Technology
|Degree in any
subject Or Diploma in IT/
Computers / Cyber Forensics /
Cyber Security from a
recognised University /
Institute
|Maintenance of
Public Peace and
Order
|Retired SP / Dy SP
|Special Law
|LLB Graduates
|Law
|LLB Graduates
|Forensic Medicine
|Post Graduation
in Forensic Medicine
The candidates must be proficient in computer, typing, surfing internet and PPT preparation.
How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can sent filled-in applications to “Assistant Director (Estt), SVP National Police Academy, Shivarampalli, Hyderabad – 500052 (Telangana)” by post. The applications should reach the academy by 15th July 2020.
For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).