Applications invited for various posts at National Police Academy

Hyderabad: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy invited application from interested and eligible candidates to fill up various posts.

Teaching Assistants

As per the notification issued by the academy, applications are invited for engaging teaching assistants on honorarium basis.

Details of the qualifications are as follows.

Subject Qualification Police in Modern

India Degree in any subject Ethics and

Human

Rights Master degree in

Philosophy Or Ethics Investigation LLB Graduates Police

Leadership

and Management Degree in

Management Traffic

Management and

Road Safety –

iGOT Modules Served in Traffic in Police Department for minimum 5 years Information and

Communication

Technology Degree in any

subject Or Diploma in IT/

Computers / Cyber Forensics /

Cyber Security from a

recognised University /

Institute Maintenance of

Public Peace and

Order Retired SP / Dy SP Special Law LLB Graduates Law LLB Graduates Forensic Medicine Post Graduation

in Forensic Medicine

The candidates must be proficient in computer, typing, surfing internet and PPT preparation.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can sent filled-in applications to “Assistant Director (Estt), SVP National Police Academy, Shivarampalli, Hyderabad – 500052 (Telangana)” by post. The applications should reach the academy by 15th July 2020.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).