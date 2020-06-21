Applications invited for various posts at National Police Academy

Hyderabad: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy invited application from interested and eligible candidates to fill up various posts.

Teaching Assistants

As per the notification issued by the academy, applications are invited for engaging teaching assistants on honorarium basis.

Details of the qualifications are as follows.

SubjectQualification
Police in Modern
India		Degree in any subject
Ethics and
Human
Rights		Master degree in
Philosophy Or Ethics
InvestigationLLB Graduates
Police
Leadership
and Management		Degree in
Management
Traffic
Management and
Road Safety –
iGOT Modules		Served in Traffic in Police Department for minimum 5 years
Information and
Communication
Technology		Degree in any
subject Or Diploma in IT/
Computers / Cyber Forensics /
Cyber Security from a
recognised University /
Institute
Maintenance of
Public Peace and
Order		Retired SP / Dy SP
Special LawLLB Graduates
LawLLB Graduates
Forensic MedicinePost Graduation
in Forensic Medicine

The candidates must be proficient in computer, typing, surfing internet and PPT preparation.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can sent filled-in applications to “Assistant Director (Estt), SVP National Police Academy, Shivarampalli, Hyderabad – 500052 (Telangana)” by post. The applications should reach the academy by 15th July 2020.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).   

