Appoint trained Urdu teaching staff without roster system: TSUTTA

Sangareddy: Telangana State Urdu Trained Teachers’ Association (TSUTTA) and Awaz Committee had staged a ‘Dharna’ protest yesterday at Chowk Indira Park, Hyderabad participated by Urdu trained teachers from Sangareddy and other districts of Telangana.

The Dharna began in the morning and continued till the evening. The protesting teachers were demanding the de-reservation of 530 vacancies under TRT-2017and filling them up with available eligible candidates in keeping with the Telangana Sub-ordinate Service Rules H (2)22.

Officials of various social, educational, and teachers’ organizations as well as Osmania University professors and prominent Urdu teachers took part in ‘Dharna’ in support of the protesting teachers. Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion were Prof Mohammed Ansari (OU), Prof. Mohammed Nazir (OU), Mohammed Moizuddin, President, and Farooq Ali General Secretary of TSUTTA.

The teachers were demanding to de-reserve the Urdu teacher’s posts under the reserved category as there are no suitable candidates from the reserved category applying for these posts. The teachers demand that these posts must be de-reserved and fill them up with the available eligible trained teachers.

In view of the non-appointment of the trained Urdu teachers and due to the shortage of teaching staff a large number of students studying in Urdu Medium schools are suffering. Nonfilling of the vacant posts is also contributing to the student’s drop out and child labour. This is ironical in a state where the government is campaigning for free and compulsory education for children.

According to the Right to Education rule, not more than 10% of posts in a school must remain vacant. But the Urdu medium schools are suffering immensely due to the non-appointment of the trained teaching staff. This is the condition in a state where Urdu is its second official language.

TSUTTA appeals to the Government of Telangana to take concrete steps for the promotion of the Urdu language and also appeals to the CM KCR to fulfill his promise made on November 9, 2017, to fill 900 vacant posts in Urdu medium schools.