Telangana soon to issue recruitment notifications for 70K posts: KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has assured Dalits, farmers, and unemployed youth that the government shall fulfill all the promises made to them.

Speaking to the media men at Pragathi Bhavani the Chief Minister said some parties are trying to mislead the unemployed youth.

The Chief Minister said that 1.50 lakh posts were filled in Telangana. Another 60 to 70 thousand government jobs were identified and the phase-wise notification shall be released soon. The employment calendar shall be released regularly every year.

The Telangana chief minister informed that 95% of the jobs are reserved for the local candidates. He assured the unemployed youths that jobs shall be provided to them soon.

The Chief Minister also assured the Dalit community that they should not worry about the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme which shall be continued. An amount of Rs 22 crores shall be allocated for this scheme.

Rao also appealed to the farmers not to trust the Central Government and in place of paddy, they should harvest some other crop. He reiterated that his fight will continue with the Central Government till it purchases the paddy.