Approach Commission: SC to Disha encounter case victims

Hyderabad: Supreme Court today once again heard a petition filed by the victims of the sensational Disha rape and murder case that took place in Hyderabad.

The petitioners urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to file cases against the police officials involved in ‘fake encounter’ of four victims and also provide Rs 50 lakhs compensation to the families of the four victims.

On hearing the case, The Chief Justice has observed that it cannot give directions on their appeals at this juncture. The court advised the petitioners to approach judiciary commission appointed by it to deal with the case, at Hyderabad.

The court has said the commission will look into the related issues and the petitioners are allowed to approach the Commission for Justice. The CJI also said they can approach the court, if they felt that justice was denied to them. On the suggestion of the Court, the Advocate for the petitioners withdrew the petition