Appropriating BJP’s ‘Swachta’, AAP sounds 2022 MCD poll bugle

New Delhi, Sep 1 : The Aam Aadmi Party has already started to warm up for the MCD elections slated for 2022. On Tuesday, it targeted the BJP-led MCDs by holding protests against the alleged corruption in the corporations, highlighting the issue of cleanliness. Ironically, it was the BJP-led Centre which had envisioned to kick off the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, a nationwide cleanliness drive.

All AAP MLAs, councillors and workers protested in all the 70 constituencies of the national capital. The AAP put up more than 250 human banners all over Delhi to unravel what it called “BJP’s failures of the last 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi”.

AAP leader and its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “It is very unfortunate that Delhi, which is the capital of the country was found to be the dirtiest city due to BJP’s corruption.”

He added that given that not just international tourists come to Delhi but even Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as all the Cabinet Ministers stay in the city, its dirty tag is a concern.

SDMC was ranked 31, North MCD ranked 43 and EDMC was 46. One of the key responsibilities of the municipal corporations of Delhi is cleaning the city. But the AAP cited a survey to claim that the three MCDs — all ruled by BJP have “miserably failed”.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-led MCDs have failed in the sectors of education because they could not provide books to the students, in health because they could not give salary to the doctors and they have also failed in cleaning the city. But this time the citizens of Delhi will give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming election,” Pathak added.

He claimed that AAP will run the MCDs within the same budget and make a cleanliness model of Delhi.

Upping the ante against the BJP, Manoj Tyagi from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, who led the protest outside the EDMC office in Patparganj said, “According to the recent survey, East Delhi has been ranked 46th in the survey of 47 cities, which is the second last position in the ranking”. He also demanded that Delhi BJP leaders resign from their posts based on morality.

Meanwhile, Vikas Goel, who is the Leader of opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, led the protests outside the civic centre. He told the media person, “The BJP ruled MCDs have around Rs 18,000 crore total budget. If the Bharatiya Janata Party would have spent just 20% of this budget properly then also the situation would have been better.”

The groundwork for MCD election which is slated to take place in 2022, has already been kickstarted by the AAP, which seems to have decided to make cleanliness and sanitation as its top electoral issues.

Source: IANS

