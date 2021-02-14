Approve funds for 6 new airports in Telangana: TRS MP

Hyderabad: TRS MP N Nageshwar Rao demanded Central Government for the approval of six new airports in Telangana state. Speaking in the Parliament’s ongoing budget session, he said that the state is progressing rapidly and in order to further accelerate business activities there is a need for six new airports in the state.

The MP reminded the House that the proposal in this regard has already been submitted to the Central Government and the Aviation Ministry and representations have been already made more than once.

He also requested the Central Government to increase funds for the State’s development and welfare schemes.

The MP also demanded the Central Government to set up a virology lab in Hyderabad and to give national status to Kaleshwaram project.

Rao appealed for the inclusion of Warangal’s Kakatiya Mega Textile Park into the Central Government’s introduced Mega Textile System. He also demanded the approval of Rs.993.65 crore Mega Powerloom cluster in Sirsila.

He reminded the Central Government for the release of funds recommended in NITI Ayug for ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ and ‘Mission Kakatiya’.

Similarly, the MP reminded the Central Government to immediately fulfil the promises made in the ‘bifurcation bill’ for setting up a coach factory in Qazipeth, Warangal and a tribal university in the state.