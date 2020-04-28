‘By April 28, 21 districts will be declared COVID-19 free: KCR

HYDERABAD: Relieved over the declining trend in coronavirus cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday exuded confidence that in the next few days, the state would be totally free from positive COVID-19 cases.

He said the decline in the number of cases augurs well for the state.

He announced that by Tuesday, 21 districts in the state would not have a single active case, adding that over 97 per cent of the patients were recovering.

The CM declared that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one Corona positive case. He said it was a good development that 97% of the Corona patients are getting discharged after recovery: Telangana Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

“The virus has spread to most parts of our state, first by foreigners, then by Tablighi Jamaat members. However, the police and the medical health department have been able to trace their contacts, this has yielded good results,” the CM said.

Also Read Telangana CM hints at further extension of lockdown

The officials informed the CM that on Monday, 159 samples were tested and out of them only two were found COVID-19 positive.

“On Monday, when the tests were conducted on 159 people, only two turned out to be positive. 16 people were discharged from quarantine after treatment on Monday,” the statement further stated.

After attending PM Modi‘s video conference with all the Chief Ministers, Rao held a review meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other top officials.

KCR felt that the strict enforcement of the lockdown norms is resulting in the decline in the number of cases. He said the quarantine period of most of those found infected will end on May 8.

He, however, said the government will not be complacent in the wake of the drop in the number of cases.

Also Read 11 out of 33 Telangana districts free from COVID-19

KCR said that as announced earlier, the lockdown will continue till May 7. He appealed to people to follow the lockdown norms and the government guidelines.

KCR said with the virus spread being contained, the number of containment zones will also come down gradually.

He said the process to identify and test all those who came in contact with the returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi was continuing.

Source: IANS inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.