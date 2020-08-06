April-September tax waiver for bus, minibus in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 6 : The West Bengal government on Thursday implemented a waiver of taxes for non-AC public transport services across the state.

State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that the initiative has been taken to ease out the additional burden on all public transport operators during the time of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government will waive tax on all bus and minibus from April to September. The additional penalty of motor vehicles will also be waived off,” Bandopadhyay said.

The Home Secretary said that the yearly permit fees for all bus and minibus would also be waived off completely, in view of the current Covid situation.

