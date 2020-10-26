AP’s active COVID cases dip below 30,000 mark

Amaravati: Active cases of coronavirus fell below 30,000 in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as it added just 1,901 fresh positives, the lowest in more than three months.

The state saw 3,972 COVID-19 patients recover in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday while 19 more succumbed, according to the latest bulletin.

It now has 8,08,924 confirmed cases, 7,73,548 recoveries and 6,606 deaths so far.

The active cases came down to 28,770, the bulletin said.

Being a Sunday and also the Dasara festival, just over 51,500 tests were conducted in 24 hours.

For the first time in more than three months, several districts reported fresh cases only in double digits with Srikakulam adding just 18 and Anantapuramu 21.

West Godavari, as usual, reported higher infections with 397 new cases, East Godavari 313, Guntur 295 and Chittoor 289.

Prakasam added 104 more cases.

SPS Nellore district has the lowest number of 232 active cases after it added 98 in 24 hours.

Chittoor reported four fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Kadapa and Krishna three each, the bulletin added.

Source: PTI